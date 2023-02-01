Daring Minds Therapy (daringmindstherapy.com) would like to welcome Bethany “Bee” Mahan to their practice!

Bee graduated with their Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. They went on to get their Master of Arts in Counseling from Doane University. Bee is a Provisionally Licensed Mental Health Provider (PLMHP) in Nebraska.

Bee believes that counseling is led by the client and uses both feminist and narrative theories. They believe everyone has a story that is affected by the world around them, and she wants to help clients edit the story to fit what they want and believe in life. Bee works with clients to meet them where they are and move them toward where they want to be. She is currently accepting private pay clients while they work on getting her credentialed with insurance companies.

At Daring Minds Therapy, LLC, their experience enables them to offer effective treatment to a variety of populations. They treat mental health disorders, substance use disorders, trauma, and life problems. Daring Minds’ practitioners are trained to work with children, adolescents, and adults. They use a variety of evidence-based practiced including: cognitive behavioral therapy, dialectical behavior therapy, solution-focused therapy, person-centered therapy, trauma-focused CBT, child-parent psychotherapy, and more.

Daring Minds Therapy was founded in 2018 by Sarah Worley, Erica Schroeder, and Maureen DeRyke. If you or someone you know could use the support of Daring Minds Therapy, get more information or book an appointment at daringmindstherapy.com, call (531) 289-1005, or email info@daringmindstherapy.com.