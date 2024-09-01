Duncan Aviation (duncanaviation.aero) is pleased to announce the appointment of Bill Otte as the Turbine Engine Service Sales Representative for its Pratt & Whitney Engine Program. In this role, Otte will lead the company’s Pratt & Whitney turbine engine sales and service efforts, focusing on enhancing customer experiences and fostering growth.

With 40 years of aviation experience as an A&P technician, Director of Maintenance and most recently as Duncan Aviation’s Regional Manager for the East Central United States, Otte has a deep understanding of customer needs. His dedication to building relationships and delivering value to clients has driven Duncan Aviation’s success in the region for the past 14 years.

Otte will travel across all 50 states, engaging with customers to showcase Duncan Aviation’s Pratt & Whitney capabilities and solidify its position as a leader in turbine engine services. “In the next three to five years, Duncan Aviation’s Pratt & Whitney program will take off,” Otte commented. “We’ll be there, and we’ll be ready.”

For more information about Duncan Aviation and its Pratt & Whitney Program, contact Bill Otte at Bill.Otte@DuncanAviation.com or (440) 413-8259.