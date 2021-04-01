Exit Realty Welcomes Jill Heng as Newest REALTOR® for Real Life in Lincoln Metro

Exit Realty Professionals (exitrp.com) recently welcomed Jill Heng to their team as the newest REALTOR® for real life in the Lincoln area. Jill joined the team in February and said is it a pleasure to have a career that merges her natural gifts with skills honed throughout life, at the same time providing a valuable service to others.

“Working in real estate engages my interests in meeting a wide array of people and service to others while harnessing my skills in problem-solving, compassion, tenacity, and naturally inclusivity,” Jill said. “I love to hear people’s stories, really listening, and coming alongside them to reach their goals. As your agent, I don’t push or try to convince you, but instead, get to know you and act as your advocate.”

Jill grew up on a farm in southeast Nebraska and just five years after graduating high school, had earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Truman State University and a Master’s in Public Health Epidemiology from UCLA. She returned to Nebraska to marry Charlie, who, more than 20 years later, remains the best life partner she could ask for. After school, Jill taught biostatistics and human anatomy and physiology at Doane University, and wrote and managed grants for domestic violence and sexual assault prevention agencies in Lincoln. After staying at home raising five daughters, entrepreneurship called, and she started Olive Creek Farm and eventually sold the successful business when the opportunity arose.

For more information about Exit Realty Professionals, visit exitrp.com or call (402) 466-8181.