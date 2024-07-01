Filament Essential Services (filamentservices.org) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Randy Hawthorne as their new Director of Nonprofit Innovation and Education. Hawthorne brings with him a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to the nonprofit sector, promising to be a transformative addition to their team.

Hawthorne joins from his recent role at Nelnet, but he is best known for his impactful contributions to the nonprofit community. As the Executive Director at Nonprofit Hub, he built a dynamic culture and curated speakers for Cause Camp, a nationally acclaimed conference attracting over 600 in-person attendees and many more virtually. Under his leadership, Nonprofit Hub emerged as a vital resource for educating and connecting nonprofit professionals across the country.

In his new role, Hawthorne will spearhead the development of innovative programs and services tailored specifically for nonprofit organizations. His expertise will be instrumental in expanding Filament Essential Services’ reach and enhancing the support they provide to nonprofits.

“Having Randy join the team reinforces our passionate commitment to the nonprofit sector,” said Paul Durban, Assistant Vice President of Nonprofit Services. “With his leadership, we are in a great position to innovate and expand our offerings, ensuring that nonprofits have the essential tools and support they need to thrive in a challenging environment”

Filament Essential Services is dedicated to providing comprehensive support and innovative solutions to nonprofit organizations. Their mission is to empower nonprofits to achieve their goals through tailored programs, expert guidance and collaborative opportunities. To learn more contact Paul Durban at pauld@filamentservices.org or call at (402) 497-6663.