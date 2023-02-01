Health At Home Consultants (healthathomeconsultants.com) wants the community to extend a warm welcome to April Pearson, their new business strategist. Pearson grew up in a small town in Northeast Nebraska but has called Omaha home for the past several years. She has a Bachelor’s Degree in healthcare management with a minor in psychology from Bellevue University. Having a long background in the senior living industry, settling into her new position at Health At Home has been like second nature.

Pearson has worked as an advisor for many years, most recently the community relations director for an assisted living community. She has a strong passion for working with seniors to assist them in finding the right solution to meet their needs, either at home or in a community-based setting.

Aside from work, Pearson has a passion for travel, gardening, flowers, interior design, and loves to watch a good Nebraska sunset. She is so grateful for the opportunity to join Health at Home consultants and be a solid resource for seniors, families, and the Lincoln community. You can reach her at april@healthathomeconsultants.com or (402) 981-5511.

The Health at Home Consultants team has found a perfect business niche in homecare. They can perform and interpret diagnostic tests such as lab work and x-rays, flu shots, pneumonia vaccines, and all other injections; prescribe medications and other treatments; and manage a patient’s care while maintaining continual communication with the primary care physician. To learn more, visit www.healthathomeconsultants.com, or call (402) 440-5268.