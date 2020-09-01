Husker Rehab Adds Physical Therapist Tara Stukenholtz Nanninga, MPT to Team

Husker Rehab is pleased to announce the addition of physical therapist Tara Stukenholtz Nanninga, MPT to their Nebraska City team. She started providing services at the clinic, at 115 S 8th St., Nebraska City, in July. Tara is a seasoned therapist and has specialty training in dry needling, orthotics, postural restoration, and manual therapy.

Tara grew up on a family farm near Peru. She pursued a science degree from Truman State University in Kirksville, MO, and then the University of Nebraska Lincoln. After living and practicing in Iowa for a few years, Tara and her family moved back home to southeast Nebraska, where she practiced physical therapy for 22 years in Auburn, Tecumseh, Pawnee City, Falls City, and Humboldt and attained specialty training in postural restoration, dry needling, Graston technique, LSVT Big, and custom-made orthotics.

Husker Rehab is a privately owned and operated rehabilitation facility that has been providing services since 1995, with clinics in south Lincoln (4445 S. 85th St.), North Lincoln (4911 N 26th St. STE 100), Beatrice, Fairbury, and Nebraska City. Their mission is to provide cost-effective, holistic rehabilitation and occupational health services that exceed customers’ expectations and maximize functional outcomes in an attractive and caring environment, and to provide the opportunity for preventive care and continued self-rehabilitation through wellness-center programs. Visit their newly renovated website, huskerrehab.com, to learn more about their locations or to schedule an appointment.