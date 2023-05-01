Husker Rehab (huskerrehab.com) is excited to congratulate these student physical therapy technicians! As valued team members they have helped to provide excellent customer service and will continue on to do great work in the medical community as they move on to higher programs.

Chloe McCauley: Accepted into the Bryan College of Health Sciences, Diagnostic Sonography

Hope Whitney: Bachelor’s Degree in Nutrition, Exercise, and Health Science with a minor in psychology. Hope has been accepted into UNMC Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

James Lavicky will be attending Des Moines University in the Doctor of Physical Therapy program.

Spencer Wager: Bachelor’s Degree in Nutrition, Exercise, and Health Science. Spencer is accepted into the Doctor of Physical Therapy program at UNMC.

Peyton Stoppel: Bachelor degree in finance. He is accepted into the Doctor of Physical Therapy program at UNMC.

Clayton Shoemaker: Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences from UNL. Clayton has been accepted into the Doctor of Physical Therapy program at Briar Cliff University.

Wyatt Scott, PTA recently graduated from Southeast Community College. Wyatt is part of the AHEC Scholars Program.

Gilberto Arellano, PTA recently graduated from Southeast Community College.

Husker Rehab proudly offers therapy services in five clinics in four different Nebraska cities, where they serve physicians and their patients with unique, highly-intensive, highly-customized rehabilitation, wellness and preventative care therapies that make a difference in people’s lives. They listen to every patient’s needs and desires analyze the problem, and figure out ways to get people moving again. For more information about Husker Rehab and their services, visit huskerrehab.com.