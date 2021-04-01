Jason Krueger Announces Candidacy for Lincoln Airport Authority Board

Jason Krueger (jason@kruegster.com), independent, has put his name in the hat for the Lincoln Airport Authority Board. Jason’s primary motivation for running is to be a champion for the taxpayer by avoiding a high levy on property taxes to fund the $44 million terminal renovation that was green-lighted in 2020. While upgrades to the 46-year-old terminal and adding more airlines are priorities, Jason is determined to find alternative sources of funding and only use the levy sparingly, as property taxes are already crippling for the majority of homeowners in the area.

Jason is the current owner of Kitchen Tune-Up in Lincoln. He graduated from UNL with a degree in mechanized systems management, then went on to serve as an operations manager for multimillion-dollar projects. Jason has a wife, two daughters, and five grandchildren! In his free time, he enjoys fixing up old cars and playing with his dog, Argo.

Jason Krueger is one of two candidates officially supported by the Lincoln Independent Business Association’s (LIBA) Political Action Committee. LIBA represents more than 1,000 local businesses. Following the April 6 primary election, the general election will take place on May 4.

Jason can be contacted at (402) 890-4947 / jason@kruegster.com.