Joe Reinke of John Henry’s Plumbing Appointed as New President of PHCC

Joe Reinke, owner and operator of John Henry’s Plumbing, Heating, & AC, (jhlincoln.com) was recently appointed as the new president of the Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors (PHCC) Association. Joe’s experience in the plumbing and heating industry will be instrumental in helping him carry out his responsibilities in this new position.

Joe’s plumbing career started at John Henry’s in 2002, where he learned the plumbing trade and business from the ground up. Joe became a Master Plumber and continues to maintain a Grade 6 license. Joe is also a plumbing instructor at Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) school, a local trade school.

Joe and his wife Lindsey purchased John Henry’s Plumbing, Heating, & AC in August 2020 from Lindsey’s parents. They have two sons, Declan (8 years old), and Brantley (6 years old), and recently they got a new German Shorthair puppy, Kingston, who keeps them very busy! In Joe’s spare time, he enjoys golfing, refereeing football and basketball, hunting, and attending and helping coach his children’s sports activities.

The PHCC Association is a 117-year-old national organization that works closely with the City of Lincoln Codes Departments and has regular educational meetings to train their diverse membership of small, medium, and large plumbing contractors that are involved in installations, maintenance, remodeling, and service repairs. To find out more about the PHCC Association, visit phccweb.org or go to phccne.org for information about PHCC Auxiliary of Nebraska.

John Henry’s Plumbing, Heating, & Air Conditioning is a full service plumbing, heating, air conditioning, air quality, duct cleaning, and water treatment locally owned with over 80 team members. Call them at (402) 435-5555 to discuss your needs today or visit jhlincoln.com to learn more.