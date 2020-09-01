Law Firm of Pollack & Ball Announces Heather Colton as New Partner

The law firm of Pollack & Ball, LLC is honored to announce that Heather S. Colton has joined them as a new partner in the firm. Colton started with Pollack & Ball in 2010 as a legal assistant, then law clerk. After earning her Juris Doctorate from the University of Nebraska College of Law in 2014, she joined the firm as an associate attorney. Colton practices juvenile law, criminal defense, and family law. She is heavily involved in the Nebraska Strengthening Families Act Committee and the Through the Eyes of a Child Initiative, helping to improve the juvenile court system. Colton also is a member of the Lancaster County National Adoption Day Committee and is a board member of the Lincoln Bar Association.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Pollack & Ball, LLC focuses on criminal defense, juvenile law, and family law, employing highly experienced trial attorneys to provide clients strong and trusted advocacy. The firm occupies the Candy House at 1003 H St., named for its original builder and owner, Dr. Albert Candy. He built the home in 1888, and the firm was honored to restore the property to its original beauty in 2005. For more information about Pollack & Ball, visit pollackandball.com or call (402) 476-7474.