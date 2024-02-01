The Lincoln Independent Business Association (LIBA, liba.org) recently announced the hiring of Travis Filing to be the new Executive Director of LIBA. Filing replaces Bud Synhorst, who recently resigned to start his own consulting business.

“We are very excited to have a person with the small business, political, media and sales experience that Travis will bring to the LIBA organization,” said Mark Whitehead, LIBA Board Chair. “As a current LIBA member, Travis knows what our organization is about, what our members want out of the organization and how to grow and lead LIBA for the foreseeable future.”

In his capacity as Executive Director, Mr. Filing will leverage his extensive experience as an entrepreneur and his commitment to supporting other local businesses to enhance LIBA’s mission. Travis and his wife, Shannon, own Transformation Marketing, a real estate company and two other small businesses here in Lancaster County. Filing also brings a decade of experience in media sales as well as experience as an elected official.

“LIBA is a long-standing and well-respected organization with business owners, serving as a powerful force in advocating for the interests of local businesses and fostering a thriving entrepreneurial community here in Lincoln,” Filing said. “I’m excited to get started growing LIBA and representing our membership to move Lincoln forward as a great place to start and run a business providing employment and economic activity in our city and county.”

Learn more about LIBA at liba.org.