As Capital Care Staffing (www.capitalcarestaffing.com) reaches new goals, they are excited to announce the growth of their sales department. Their new Sales Representative, Alicia Ferris, will be traveling all over Nebraska to meet with new partners and offer the helpful opportunities that Capital Care Staffing offers.

They are dedicated to neighbors and communities. Staying local, shopping local and serving local is their top priority. Capital Care Staffing is here to offer highly qualified RNs, LPNs, Med Aides and CNAs to all of Nebraska’s Long-Term Care Homes, Assisted Living Communities, Rural and Major Hospitals, Specialty and Family Clinics and so much more.

If your healthcare establishment needs a dependable staffing team to help fulfill open shifts, let them know! Alicia would be more than happy to meet with you! She’ll be visiting current partners, too! They are always caring, and always here.

Capital Care Staffing strives to provide quality healthcare professionals and workers to partnered clients, customers and families. They focus exclusively on the dynamic of a team-integrated workforce and back healthcare professionals and workers with continuous education and accountability to keep the workplace healthy, happy and safe. Learn more at www.capitalcarestaffing.com.