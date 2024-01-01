Mosaic (MosaicInfo.org) has elected Lincoln resident Monica Balters to serve a three-year term on its Mosaic Foundation Board of Directors. One of Mosaic’s many Nebraska locations, Mosaic in Southeast Nebraska, is also in Lincoln.

Balters, now retired, has a strong and lengthy background in commercial banking and financial analyses. Importantly, she’s also very familiar with Mosaic as its former Wells Fargo relationship manager for more than 20 years. “I’ve always been an ardent supporter of Mosaic, because it serves those who are often so vulnerable,” she said. “By having a wonderful history with them, I bring a long-term perspective of how Mosaic has led – and been quick to respond to – ongoing changes in their industry.”

Mosaic CEO and President Linda Timmons said, “We’re happy to welcome Monica as a new volunteer board member. Each one brings impressive expertise and a unique perspective to Mosaic. They will help us further sustainability and growth to best serve those we support now and others in the future.”

The Mosaic Foundation Board of Directors receives gifts on behalf of Mosaic and oversees the disbursement of charitable gifts and investment income to Mosaic. The board is also responsible for the prudent investment and management of funds held in the Foundation.

Mosaic in Southeast Nebraska is part of Mosaic, a whole-person healthcare organization empowering people with disabilities, mental and behavioral health needs and autism, as well as aging adults, to live their best life. Learn more at MosaicInfo.org.