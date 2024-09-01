Krystal Steward has been named the Executive Director of the American Red Cross (redcross.org) Serving Southeast Nebraska. Previously, Steward served as the Executive Coordinator of the Nebraska-Iowa Region of the Red Cross and Chief of Staff for the Region Executive.

“Krystal has valuable experiences in building partnerships, recruiting and serving with volunteers and engaging in the community, all of which are vital to the Red Cross,” said Jill Orton, Region Executive of the American Red Cross of Nebraska-Iowa. “When you add in her enthusiasm and willingness to get to ‘yes,’ she is an ideal fit for this position.”

Steward has had key roles in managing a board of directors, leveraging relationships and strengthening partnerships for mission delivery to the community. Her career began at the Omaha WorldHerald, and she later joined the Daily Nonpareil in Council Bluffs. Steward held positions with the Durham Museum in Omaha, before moving into the banking industry. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism and public relations/advertising from the University of Nebraska-Omaha.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to work with the wonderful people—volunteers, board members, donors, partners and Red Cross employees—who make up the Southeast Nebraska Chapter of the American Red Cross.” Steward said. “I welcome the chance to work with my fellow Red Crossers in supporting our mission and serving others.”

