Tania Diaz has recently completed her first full year as CEO at Disability Rights Nebraska (www.disabilityrightsnebraska.org) and one of the major changes she has overseen is the Lincoln office’s move from downtown to its new location at 2930 Ridge Line Rd. STE 205 on the northern edge of SouthPointe.

The new location offers a number of benefits for visitors, board members and staff, including plenty of free parking, accessible entry, elevator, front door and restrooms as well as access to a beautiful walk/bike/roll trail directly behind the building.

“After over 25 years downtown, we felt it was time for a change for the benefit of our clients, board and staff. This new space is brighter, more accessible and easier overall to navigate,” said Diaz.

Diaz began her career with the organization, at that time known as Nebraska Advocacy Services, on work-study through the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and then as a Law Clerk. After earning her law degree, she joined the organization as a Staff Attorney, a position that evolved into her role as Legal Services Director. These roles have provided her with extensive knowledge and experience working with state and federal partners and stakeholders to protect and advocate for the legal and human rights of people with disabilities. She is excited about promoting the vision and mission of the organization and increasing the inclusion of people with disabilities in communities across Nebraska.

For assistance with a disability rights related issue, call to speak with an advocate at (402) 413-2016 / 1-800-422-6691 or contact Disability Rights Nebraska online at www.disabilityrightsnebraska.org.