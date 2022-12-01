Pinnacle Trust Services of Pinnacle Bank (pinnbank.com/trust) recently welcomed Janae Knoell and promoted Jessica Sheldrick and Tony Martin.

Knoell is Pinnacle Trust Service’s new trust officer in Omaha. She provides portfolio management and monitoring services for trusts, estates, and more. Knoell graduated from the University of Nebraska Kearney. She has over 15 years of experience in trust services.

Sheldrick has been promoted to trust operations officer. She now manages the trust operations department staff and oversees administration of trust accounting functions. In addition, she leads development of trust policies and supervision of compliance. Sheldrick holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Nebraska Omaha. She has held many roles with Pinnacle Bank before moving on to Pinnacle Trust Services.

Martin was promoted to assistant trust officer for Pinnacle Trust Service’s Lincoln office. In his role, Martin is a liaison with product vendors as well as handling trades and balances on multiple platforms. Martin received his Bachelor of Science in business administration and accounting from Peru State College. He has been with Pinnacle Trust Services since 2017 and has over 33 years of experience.

Pinnacle Bank is a family-owned, Nebraska-based, $17.7 billion financial holding company. Pinnacle Trust Services provides personal trust services throughout Nebraska with personnel located in Omaha, Lincoln, Beatrice, and Columbus. For more information, visit pinnbank.com/trust or call (402) 697-5973.