The month of August marks significant milestones for two staff members at the Home Builders Association of Lincoln (HBAL, www.hbal.org).

Michaela Schwarten has been with the Home Builders Association of Lincoln since 1998. In her 25 years serving HBAL, Michaela gained knowledge in all aspects of association management. She served as the staff contact for the Remodelers Council of Lincoln for nine years and has coordinated many of HBAL’s events and projects. In 2015, Michaela was promoted to executive vice president. She continues to oversee the Nebraska Builders Home & Garden Show, the Spring and Fall Parade of Homes, the Lincoln Home Builders Care Foundation and HOMEPAC.

Jennie Korth was hired in 2008 and serves as the director of marketing & communications. She is project manager for both the Parade of Homes and the Tour of Remodeled Homes and creates HBAL’s monthly newsletter, The Lincoln Business Builder. She is also the event contact for HBAL’s annual golf tournament and sporting clay shoot and serves as staff contact for the Remodelers Council of Lincoln.

