SP Group Celebrates Theresa Roggenkamp’s “Sweet 16” with the Firm

SP Group, P.C. celebrated Theresa Roggenkamp’s 16th anniversary with the accounting firm this summer. Even though she has been working remotely from home since March in what is easily the oddest year since she joined SP Group in 2004, Theresa continues to serve clients and help fellow teammates from a safe distance. SP Group served up a Sweet 16 TEAM shout-out and thank you to Ms. Theresa in their newsletter for being “the one who makes the SP wheel roll in the right direction, even from afar.”

Theresa serves as the face of SP Group in her role providing client services, and her infectious spirit and friendly smile have been a welcoming first sight for clients and visitors to SP Group for many years. She embodies the four core values of the firm: relationships, teamwork, life/work balance, and competitiveness. SP Group wants to congratulate Theresa for her years of dedicated service and hard work, which serve as an example to the whole team. They are excited for the time when Theresa and others can return to the office for work and look forward to Theresa continuing to inspire them for many years to come!

As a growing entrepreneurial accounting firm, SP Group, P.C. strives to be on the cutting edge in the industry. To congratulate Theresa, call the office at (402) 420-7758. For more information about SP Group, visit spgrouppc.com or follow them on Facebook (@SP Group, P.C.) and Twitter (@SPGroupPC).