Stepping Stones Adds Clinical Social Worker Chris Baker to Team of Treatment Specialists

Stepping Stones (steppingstoneslincoln.com) is pleased to welcome Licensed Independent Clinical Social Worker (LICSW) and Mental Health Therapist Chris Baker to its team of treatment specialists in Lincoln. Chris has more than 40 years of experience and attended Nebraska Wesleyan University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in social work/sociology before earning her Master’s in social work from the University of Nebraska Omaha. At Stepping Stones, Chris joins therapist Shannon Miller, PLMHP, LADC.

Chris has experience working with children, teens, and adults in a variety of settings. She helps clients receive treatment for anxiety, depression, sexual abuse, trauma, domestic violence, and PTSD. Her practice includes trauma-informed services so her clients feel safe, supported, and empowered. Another area of specialization is assisting adoptive families and birth parents after an adoption has been finalized. Chris employs a combination of evidence-based techniques to best meet the needs of her clients, including person-centered, strength-based, culturally sensitive, trauma-focused, attachment-based therapies, as well as cognitive behavioral therapy and other approaches, as needed.

A program founded in 1995 by the Lincoln Medical Education Partnership (LMEP), Stepping Stones’ outpatient services encompass counseling for mental health and co-occurring disorders, drug and alcohol assessment, and substance-use counseling and treatment. Located at 4600 Valley Rd., appointments for Stepping Stones are available Mondays through Fridays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and now are being scheduled through the Lincoln Family Medicine Center at (402) 483-4571. Later appointments may be available upon request, and you may speak to one of their counselors with non-appointment-related questions by calling (402) 488-6511. For more information, visit steppingstoneslincoln.com.