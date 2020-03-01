Stepping Stones for Families Welcomes New Counselor Keri Nider

Stepping Stones (www.steppingstoneslincoln.com) is pleased to welcome Keri Nider, LIMHP, LADC. Keri received her bachelor’s degree in human relations and her master’s degree in counseling from Doane College. Keri is experienced in working with both youth and adults and utilizes a variety of treatment modalities while providing trauma informed care. Keri joins Stepping Stones therapists, Shannon Miller, PLMHP, LADC, and Jamie Corder, PLADC.

Stepping Stones’ outpatient services encompass counseling for mental health and co-occurring disorders, drug and alcohol assessment, and substance use counseling and treatment. They also offer safety-sensitive education and counseling for those with a referral from a DOT qualified substance abuse provider.

Stepping Stones is a program of Lincoln Medical Education Partnership located at 4600 Valley Rd. in Lincoln. Appointments are available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and are now being scheduled through Lincoln Family Medicine Center by calling (402) 483-4571. Later appointments may be available upon request. If you have a non-appointment related question and wish to speak to one of the counselors, please call (402) 488-6511. To find out more about Stepping Stones, visit www.steppingstoneslincoln.com.