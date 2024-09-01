Stepping Stones (steppingstoneslincoln.com) is pleased to welcome Robin Hinrichs to their team. Robin is a Licensed Mental Health Practitioner (LMHP) and Licensed Professional Counselor (LPC). Robin graduated from Hastings College with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology, Sociology and Criminal Justice and received her Master’s degree in Community Counseling from the University of Nebraska – Kearney. She has worked in the Human and Correctional Services fields since 2001 and has 23 years of counseling experience. Robin enjoys working with children, ages six and up, and adults, including Veterans and couples. She has extensive experience treating anxiety, trauma and substance use. Robin uses treatment approaches and therapies including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Dialectical Behavior Therapy, Solution Focused for Family/Couples and EMDR.

Stepping Stones provides counseling for mental health and cooccurring disorders, drug and alcohol assessment, substance use counseling and treatment. Stepping Stones is a program of Lincoln Medical Education Partnership located at 4600 Valley Rd. Appointments are available Mondays through Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and are scheduled by calling (402) 488-6511. For more information, visit steppingstoneslincoln.com.