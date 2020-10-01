Strictly Business Welcomes Dillon Crawford

Strictly Business (strictly-business.com) recently welcomed Dillon Crawford to the team as art director. Dillon’s passion for working with clients to create compelling ads and layout design for the magazine make him a perfect fit for the position, and he has done superb work out of the gate. Dillon is responsible for communicating with clients and building ads that market their businesses in ways that translate to improved visibility and customer attraction and retention. He also performs all layout for the magazine and has become the go-to photographer for all things visual.

Born in Florida and raised in Alabama and Nebraska, Dillon is a graduate of the Graphic Design and Media Arts program at Southeast Community College and possesses a well-balanced skill set with proficiencies in print design, web design, video production, product design, and interactive media design. His positive, energetic attitude make him a pleasure to have on the team and great for working with the magazine’s esteemed clients. When he’s not creating compelling design at the office, you’ll likely find Dillon following sports—especially football—creating tasty dishes at the helm of the grill, golfing, fishing, hiking, or watching thought-provoking flicks.

Strictly Business has been a reliable news source and effective advertising tool in Lincoln for 27 years, publishing original content in print and online. To learn more, visit strictly-business.com. Dillon can be reached directly at design@strictlybusinessomaha.com or by calling the office at (402) 466-3330.