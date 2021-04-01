Tabitha’s Karen Cheesman Promoted to Hospice Administrator

Nonprofit Tabitha (Tabitha.org), Nebraska’s industry-leading senior care provider, has promoted Karen Cheesman, CBSW, to administrator of Tabitha Hospice. Cheesman fills the role previously held by Christine Wismer who recently stepped into semi-retirement. In this position, Cheesman provides oversight of all nursing and administrative staff throughout Tabitha’s 27-county service area. She also ensures that Tabitha meets seniors’ and families’ needs and provides hospice care that exceeds industry standards.

Prior to her promotion, Cheesman served as the lead social worker for Tabitha Hospice. She is a current member of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Association as well as the National Association of Social Work. Cheesman is dedicated to supporting her community and is a volunteer for Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) and Tabitha Meals on Wheels. She has over 20 years of experience in business, finance, and hospice care and is well equipped for this position.

“Karen is passionate about educating others regarding the benefits of hospice care,” shared Tabitha Chief Operating Officer Katie Lechner. “She communicates the importance of being proactive so that both the client and family can really reap the benefits of this important service so they can focus on what is most important to them. She is well versed regarding end-of-life decisions and is an amazing role model and leader. We’re so grateful to have her expertise as she leads the hospice team.”

As the state’s quality award-winning senior care expert, nonprofit Tabitha empowers people to live joyfully, age gratefully. Supporting friends and neighbors for over 130 years and encompassing 27 Nebraska counties, Tabitha offers a range of services from results-driven rehabilitation, accessible at-home home health care, innovative living communities, and compassionate hospice services. Learn more at Tabitha.org.