The Foundry (thefoundry.co) is proud to announce the addition of three new Intern Foundry Coordinators to its team in Lincoln. Peyton Schoone, Audrey Ellis and Livia Ziskey, all of whom have previously completed the Intern Foundry program as interns, and they will be joining the organization in new roles.

The Intern Foundry (IF) program, a collaborative effort between the Foundry and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln Honors Program, aims to combat the “brain drain” in Nebraska by connecting the University’s top-performing students with hands-on learning experiences in vital community sectors.

In the IF program, students are carefully matched with partner organizations aligned with their skills and interests. Interns undergo specialized project management training before embarking on projects that directly contribute to the organization’s core mission and immediate needs. This opportunity is instrumental in empowering young talent to explore diverse career pathways, ultimately enhancing the prospects of retaining these bright minds in Lincoln and Nebraska and bolstering the region’s workforce.

Foundry Talent Leader-level sponsors play a significant role in directly supporting the Intern Foundry program by sponsoring highly skilled interns and fortifying the project capabilities of non-profit organizations. Foundry Talent Leader corporate sponsor organizations (or a designated non-profit) will gain access to up to 120 hours of intern project talent during the designated term.

The Foundry is excited to welcome Peyton, Audrey and Livia to the Intern Foundry team and is eager to continue its mission of fostering positive change in Lincoln by supporting, educating and developing essential capacity in all organizations.

For more details about the Intern Foundry program and sponsorship opportunities, visit thefoundry.co, or reach out to hello@thefoundry.co.