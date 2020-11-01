True North Technologies Hires Sam Sullivan as Chief Marketing Officer

True North Technologies (go-tnt.com)—a Lincoln-based business launched by Renee Sobotka—recently brought Sam Sullivan onto the team to serve as chief marketing officer. His focus includes content strategy, blog writing, search-engine optimization (SEO), information architecture, and reaching people through new forms of media. Sam was raised on a cattle farm in Hebron, moved to Lincoln for college, and is a 2013 graduate of the University of Nebraska, where he earned a degree in English. Since then, he has worked in the social-media and digital-design sector, in industries ranging from printing to healthcare and mental health.

Outside of work, Sam has written and published several novels, enjoys reading and collecting books and watching movies, and he loves to go hiking or exploring new places, cooking new dishes and eating new health foods, staying up on the latest trends, and trying out interesting biohacking techniques and gadgets. He has an interest in all things digital and wants to use technology to make the world a better place.

True North Technologies makes technology simple with website and mobile-app development, SEO, branding, and social-media marketing. Learn more at go-tnt.com or call (402) 420-5101.