Union Bank & Trust (ubt.com) is excited to announce the promotion of Nicole Penwell to assistant vice president – project manager in the Retirement Plan Services (RPS) department.

Penwell joined UBT in June 2001 as a teller through the student program and was promoted to supervisor. After transferring to RPS, she served as a specialist, coordinator, special projects manager and officer. In her new role, Penwell will continue to manage RPS systems, implement new products and services, lead RPS projects, create processes for the department and develop system reports.

A graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln with a bachelor’s degree in finance, Penwell also completed the University of Nebraska-Omaha College of Business Administration Project Management Workshop.

Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment and trust services in addition to serving as program manager for Nebraska’s NEST College Savings Plan. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the third largest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $7.6 billion and trust assets of $43.4 billion as of December 31, 2022. Learn more at ubt.com.