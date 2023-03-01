West Gate Bank® (westgate.bank) is pleased to announce the promotion of Derek Solberg to commercial loan officer.

Solberg joined West Gate Bank in 2015 as a part-time teller at the South Street location. He was promoted to a credit analyst in 2019 and credit analyst II/interim loan analysis manager in 2022. He graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in May 2019 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and a minor in Economics.

As a commercial loan officer, Solberg will assist customers with their business financing needs, including real estate lending. He will be available to council customers on different credit options and utilize West Gate Bank resources to help them meet many other business needs. Derek also enjoys participating in various bank-supported community and volunteer activities.

Derek Solberg is located at West Gate Bank Center at 6003 Old Cheney Rd., and can be reached at (402) 853-7209 or dsolberg@westgate.bank.

West Gate Bank® is a family-owned community bank with 11 locations in Lincoln and Omaha. The newest West Gate Bank branch is now open at 177th and West Maple in Omaha. Visit westgate.bank for more information.