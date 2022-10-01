QC Kinetix (qckinetix.com/lincoln-ne) in Lincoln celebrated the grand opening of their 575 S 70th St. location with a ribboncutting on September 6.

Dr. Gamal Elsaidi, the owner of QC Kinetix in Lincoln, gave a short speech on “Why QC Kinetix” to the 15 Lincoln Chamber of Commerce members in attendance. Dr. Stefanie Leydon from QC Kinetix also gave a short speech. The guests were also given tours of the facility. QC Kinetix wants to thank the community for their ongoing support.

At QC Kinetix Lincoln, they offer a set of non-invasive natural treatments directed to relief pain and injuries in the knee, shoulder, elbow, wrist, foot, and ankles. From sports injuries or arthritis pain due to aging, regenerative therapies can help athletes get back on their feet as soon as possible. To learn more, go to qckinetix.com/lincoln-ne.