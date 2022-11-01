Senior Insurance Advisors (SIA, srinsadvisors.com) are providing services and support during the Medicare Annual Enrollment Period (AEP). The Medicare AEP runs from October 15 to December 7. During this time, anyone enrolled in Medicare are allowed to join, switch, or drop Medicare Prescription Drug or Medicare Advantage health plans effective January 1. Senior Insurance Advisors has the knowledge to help you make the most informed decisions about your Medicare needs.

In addition to Medicare AEP season, Owner and Founder Dana Dostal is gearing up to celebrate SIA’s two-year anniversary this April. Dana is a licensed and independent agent who helps beneficiaries with their Medicare transition and planning. She works with her clients on a continual and consistent basis to build a wall of protection around them. Dana truly values her clients and takes a great pride in providing quality information, creative solutions, and extraordinary personal service.

Senior Insurance Advisors works with people approaching Medicare age and with those already on Medicare. They specialize in the areas of Medicare Supplements, Medicare Advantage Plans, and Prescription Drug Plans. They will sit down with each client and explain the different parts of Medicare, the cost of Medicare, how to compare their current plan with Medicare, and find additional coverage options. They will also help them understand their needs, explain their choices, and make Medicare as simple as possible to understand. For more information, go to srinsadvisors.com.