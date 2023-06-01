ServeNebraska (www.serve.nebraska.gov) is currently seeking service-minded individuals to apply to become ServeNebraska Commissioners. ServeNebraska is governed by a 17-member, bipartisan board appointed by Nebraska’s governor. The Commission facilitates AmeriCorps grant funding across Nebraska and host the Governor’s Step Forward Awards for volunteerism each year. ServeNebraska Commissioners provide leadership in furthering the mission to mobilize Nebraskans to volunteer in their communities and cultivate the culture of service that makes our state special. ServeNebraska Commissioners function as a policy setting board.

The primary areas of focus for Commissioners include:

Resource Acquisition

Policy and Strategic Direction

Public Education and Promotion of Community Service and Volunteerism

Mentoring of AmeriCorps or National Service Members

To be considered for appointment as a Commissioner, an online application must be submitted to the Governor’s office through www.governor.nebraska.gov/bc/board_comm.html.

Contact ServeNebraska Executive Director Cathleen Plager to learn more about the work of the organization and how your skills and talents could help grow their initiatives. Cathleen can be reached at cathleen.plager@nebraska.gov or (402) 802-6865.

