SP Group, P.C. (spgrouppc.com) team members participated in the 5th Annual Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) Omaha Golf Classic, presented by Meridian Clinical Research in September to show their support for MDA’s mission. The tournament raised a total of more than $256,000 to support future research and MDA Nebraska summer camp.

Tiburon Golf Club hosted more than 240 golfers in a four-person scramble format which included competitions for longest drive, longest putt, and closest to the pin. SP Group was a hole sponsor for the event, and their team included Managing Partner Dave Swan CPA, Ross Reynolds CPA, Bryce Tarletsky CPA, and Troy Stentz EA.

This year’s event held special meaning, celebrating Sam Osborn, who passed away on June 1 due to complications caused by congenital muscular dystrophy. Sam was the driving force behind this event, encouraging others to “Live a Great Story” by making memories with friends and family using the hashtag #SamsGreatStory.

SP Group, P.C. is a growing entrepreneurial accounting firm that serves growth-oriented companies and talented individuals in the Midwest.