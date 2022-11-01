The Epilepsy Foundation (epilepsy.com) is striving to further awareness of the challenging neurological condition that is epilepsy. November is National Epilepsy Awareness Month, so it is especially important to educate the community about how epilepsy could be affecting those around them.

Epilepsy affects more than just physical health. Along with the uncertainty of seizures, medication, and treatment side effects, epilepsy can affect a person’s mental health in many ways. The power of community can bring hope to those experiencing the challenges of epilepsy.

For National Epilepsy Awareness Month, learn a little bit about epilepsy with these facts from The Epilepsy Foundation:

1 in 10 people will have a seizure and 1 in 26 will develop epilepsy during their lifetime. Learning seizure CPR can save a life.

There are 470,000 children in the U.S. living with epilepsy.

Epilepsy receives 10 times less funding than other brain disorders. Awareness is needed to raise funds for care, advocacy, research, and education.

More information on epilepsy can be found at epilepsy.org.

The Epilepsy Foundation is a national voluntary health agency dedicated solely to the welfare of the nearly 3.4 million people living with epilepsy in the U.S. and their families. The Foundation works to ensure that people with seizures are able to participate in all life experiences and to promote research for a cure. To contact The Epilepsy Foundation in Nebraska, email Nebraska@efa.org or call (800) 332-1000. For more information, go to epilepsy.com.