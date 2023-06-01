Union Bank & Trust (UBT, ubt.com) is proud to announce the promotion of four employees.

Stacy Gutschenritter has been promoted to vice president – business development and relationship manager in Retirement Plan Services (RPS). Gutschenritter joined the bank in 1993. In her new role, she will prospect and develop new business, while continuing to develop relationships with plan sponsors to create solutions that meet their benefits criteria and coordinate all required services for each plan.

Marci De Los Santos has been promoted to relationship manager/officer within its Omnify division, which focuses on health savings accounts (HSAs). De Los Santos joined Omnify in 2020 and brings 17 years of banking experience to her new role.

Nate Wieting has been promoted to vice president and trust officer. Wieting brings 16 years of industry experience to his new position. He previously worked at UBT from 2007-08, spent a few years in public accounting and returned to the bank in 2011. A graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Wieting earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration with a focus on Accountancy, with minors in Mathematics and Political Science.

Julie Sellers has been promoted to relationship manager in the Retirement Plan Services (RPS) division. Sellers joined UBT in 2016 and has served in various roles within RPS, including call center representative, generalist and client services supervisor. In her new role, Sellers will work in tandem with individual HR teams to coordinate a variety of retirement plan administrative services.

Union Bank & Trust is a privately owned Nebraska bank that offers complete banking, lending, investment and trust services, in addition to serving as program manager for Nebraska’s NEST College Savings Plan. The bank has 38 full-service and loan production offices in Nebraska and Kansas. It is the thirdlargest privately owned bank in Nebraska, with bank assets of $7.6 billion and trust assets of $43.4 billion as of December 31, 2022. Learn more at ubt.com.