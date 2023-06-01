The West Gate Bank® (WGB, westgate.bank) Board of Directors has elected Kirby Reardon to senior vice president, Commercial Lending and Jennifer Dougherty to assistant vice president, Commercial Lending.

Reardon joined West Gate Bank in 2011 as a teller. A native of Columbus, Reardon graduated from the University of Nebraska Lincoln with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Management and Finance. Reardon is an outstanding lender that excels in West Gate Bank’s core lending niches, while providing expertise and leadership in their specialty loan offerings. He maintains many strong community and customer relationships and embodies WGB’s Code of Excellence. Reardon will be leading the Business and Specialty Lending Team in Lincoln and become a member of the commercial management team.

Kirby Reardon is located at West Gate Bank Center at 6003 Old Cheney Road, and can be reached at (402) 434-4081 or kreardon@westgate.bank.

Dougherty joined West Gate Bank in June 2016 as a credit analyst I and was promoted to credit analyst II in October 2018. A native of Alma, MI Dougherty graduated from Hillsdale College with a Bachelor’s Degree in Financial Management. As a commercial loan officer, she assists customers with their financing needs, including real estate and business lending.

Jennifer Dougherty is located at West Gate Bank Center at 6003 Old Cheney Road, and can be reached at (402) 853-7213 or jdougherty@westgate.bank.

West Gate Bank® is a family-owned community bank with 11 locations in Lincoln and Omaha. The newest West Gate Bank branch is now open at 177th and West Maple Road in Omaha. At West Gate Bank, “our interest is you!” Visit westgate.bank for more information.