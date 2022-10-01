The West Gate Bank® (westgate.bank) Board of Directors is pleased to welcome Laura Burford as senior vice president, correspondent lending. Burford brings more than 25 years of experience in banking and mortgage lending to her new role at West Gate Bank. As senior vice president, correspondent lending, Burford will lead and develop the correspondent and broker sales team, identify and develop new correspondent and broker relationships, and maintain and expand existing client relationships.

Originally from Elkhorn, Burford received a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Bellevue University. In 2016, she graduated from the Nebraska Bankers Association Leadership Program and in 2019, earned the Certified Mortgage Banker (CMB) designation from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

Burford served as the president for the Nebraska Mortgage Association and currently serves as the immediate past-president. She is a board member for the Elkhorn Public Schools Foundation, and a mentor and volunteer in the TeamMates Mentoring Program.

Laura Burford is located at the West Gate Bank Pacific Springs branch at 1020 S 179th Ct. and can be reached at (402) 853-7025 or lburford@westgate.bank.

West Gate Bank® is a family-owned community bank with 11 locations in Lincoln and Omaha. Visit westgate.bank to learn more.