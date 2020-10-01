CFO Systems – Leadership on Demand

Leadership on Demand

CFO Systems (cfosystemsllc.com) is a team of CFO’s, controllers, bankers, accountants, finance, procurement, and human resources directors who are able to offer organizations of all sizes their expertise without the expense of a full-time executive hire. Not every business or organization has the resources available to get them to where they want to be, whether that be limited capital or management capabilities. That’s why CFO Systems offers access on a fractional level so these organizations can get the leadership, resources, partnerships, strategy, creativity, and talent they need. Combined, CFO Systems has over 1,700 years of experience across multiple industries.

At CFO Systems, their vision is to be the partner that helps every company grow and reach their potential. They are accessible when you need it, for as much as you need it, and for as long as you need it. The CFO Systems team has led clients through mergers and acquisitions, turnarounds, restructuring, spend management, steep growth, capital raises, organizational changes, and more. Clients rely on them to be objective partners and strategic leaders.

Industries

• Biotech

• Construction

• Family CFO

• Financial Services

• Food & Agriculture

• Government

• Healthcare

• Manufacturing

• Nonprofit

• Renewable Energy

• Rural Hospitals

• Transportation

Services

• Fractional, Interim, Project, or Timeshare CFO

• Accounting • Bank Loan Review

• Capital

• Controller

• Human Resources • Project

• Strategic Planning

• SEC Filing

• Turnarounds

Bringing the Right People Together

A separate entity under the CFO Systems (cfosystemsllc.com) brand is CFO Systems Search & Staffing. Regardless of the level of position or the industry, CFO Systems Search & Staffing is uniquely equipped to understand how best to pair candidates and employers in order to achieve career and organizational goals. Their own background in Big 4 accounting firms, Fortune 500 corporations, and regional companies offers clients and candidates distinct insights and expertise. Talent acquisition and retention is as critical to business as it is to the candidates—especially in accounting and finance. This is why CFO Systems Search & Staffing’s selection methodology is detailed, personal, rigorous, and proven. It enables them to build a deep understanding of the professional and organization to ensure success in both the near and long term. CFO Systems Search & Staffing goes beyond the resume to understand the character and personality, drive, intelligence, and resourcefulness that are critical to professional success and satisfaction. They also understand that no two companies are alike—and neither are their accounting and finance needs. So, they invest in their partnerships with organizations to develop an insider’s understanding of the culture, demands, challenges, expectations, and rewards.