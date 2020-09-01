Client Spotlight: PRG of Woods Bros Realty, Ben Bleicher

Thank You, Builders!

Professional Realty Group (PRG) of Woods Bros Realty, led by experienced REALTORs Ben and Andrea Bleicher, is proud to partner with and represent Lincoln Custom Home Builders and Medallion Homes .

Lincoln Custom Home Builders

Blending lifestyle plans with traditional quality craftsmanship, Lincoln Custom Home Builders offers their customers striking, custom-built homes. Providing exceptional personal attention through every step of the building process, their hands-on method of building shows in the superior product they deliver. No matter what the architectural style or neighborhood, their first priority is building quality work that you’ll be proud to call home. Lincoln Custom Home Builders is owned by Scott Murray with company partner, Matt Skibicki. Michelle Ostia is the company’s project manager and interior specialist.

lincolncustomhomebuilders.com

Medallion Homes

Medallion Homes offers new homes in Lincoln and surrounding areas. They have a strong reputation in the community for using materials and building techniques that are of the highest standards. The builder works closely with the client to incorporate exquisite designs and superior quality. Fine detailing and tailor-made features are the trademark of Medallion Homes. Ted Scott, Medallion’s founder, travels the country visiting some of the finest homes, incorporating renew inspiration, fascinating ideas, and the latest innovations to the detail he puts into every design. John Lefevre, co-owner, brings unique elements to each design, setting their homes apart from others down the block.

medallioncustomhomes.com

Ben and Andrea run one of the most successful Real Estate teams in Lincoln—Professional Realty Group of Woods Bros. Their family of agents specialize in all aspects of Real Estate but have very extensive knowledge of new construction. With a strong understanding of the real-estate market, PRG of Woods Bros aids clients in getting into their dream homes as quickly and painlessly as possible.

The Professional Realty Group of Wood Bros Realty helps clients buy and sell residential, commercial, new construction, land development, and industrial properties, as well as doing some leasing. They’ve sold apartment complexes, commercial buildings, and land.

For more information, visit PRG-NE.com, call or text Ben at (402) 419-6309, or email him at ben.bleicher@woodsbros.com.