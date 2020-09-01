Client Spotlight: SP Group P.C.

A TEAM UNITED BY FOUR CORE VALUES

No matter what obstacles life brings, SP Group, P.C. remains committed to their clients and each other. They stay focused on their four core values: Relationships, The Power of Team, Life/Work Balance, and Competitiveness.

RELATIONSHIPS—At SP Group, they create and foster long-term relationships with their clients and partners to help develop a deeper insight into their needs, what drives them to succeed, and what makes them unique. This is done through thoughtful and reliable communication, ensuring every question is answered clearly and promptly, and going the extra mile to uphold transparency and trust.

WORK/LIFE BALANCE—SP Group encourages positive work/life balance among the office. They aim to give the same energy they do to their clients as they do their personal interests, family and friends, and community. Flexibility with accountability is what makes each team member feel appreciated and fulfilled when on the job, and their clients can tell.

COMPETITIVENESS—The competitive, sports-minded culture at SP Group is what makes their firm the best at achieving success for their clients. They like to win, and they rally behind that winning mindset through various team-bonding activities during the year. Whether it’s axe throwing, golf tournaments, bowling, or other fun office parties, SP Group strives to be champions in everything they do.

“Bringing in SP Group was one of our first moves as a company. As we’ve grown, they have been with us every step of the way with advice and answers to any questions that have come up. SP Group is always responsive any time of the year with outstanding customer service. Whether it be personal or business accounting, I highly recommend adding SP Group if you want to be part of a successful financial team. ”

– Joel Makovicka, President of Makovicka Physical Therapy

LIFE IS COMPLICATED ENOUGH…YOUR FINANCIAL LIFE DOESN’T HAVE TO BE.

When you choose to partner with SP Group, they will break down the steps to take you to your financial and life goals. Their Team of seasoned and knowledgeable professionals want to make your experience simple and hassle-free. They want to provide you with the service you deserve from a Team that truly cares about you. The approach is to build long-term relationships with clients and their families that lead to sustained success. The firm’s simple beginnings have kept them humble. Their pride is in the success of their clients and the path they have traveled together as they’ve grown alongside them.

The goal of SP Group is to make sure that their clients have the support they need to feel confident about their financial future. They provide a variety of services for individuals and types of businesses, including: tax planning, business startup services, income tax preparation, Quickbooks support and training, payroll setup and reporting, and assurance services.