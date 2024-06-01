Embarking on their fourth year of business, Concrete Craft of Lincoln (concretecraft.com) has been helping Nebraskans transform plain, drab concrete into works of art. From vibrant outdoor havens to durable commercial flooring and new concrete pours, the Concrete Craft of Lincoln and Greystone Flatwork team is reshaping the concrete construction industry with a commitment to delivering high-quality products, superior craftsmanship, and a focus on the whole customer experience.

Seeing a demand for more than just decorative concrete finishes, Concrete Craft of Lincoln partnered with Greystone Flatwork to offer a one-stop solution for customers’ concrete needs. Owners Matt Firestone (Concrete Craft of Lincoln) and Josiah Graham (Greystone Flatwork) have spent most of their careers in the construction industry and bring a wealth of knowledge and experience to the business. With a shared motto of “Two teams, one goal…a higher standard,” Firestone and Graham constantly challenge their team to strive to improve.

Whether you need a few sections of sidewalk replaced, a driveway torn out and repoured, or want to add a pickleball court to your backyard, the Concrete Craft/Greystone team is ready for any project. From residential to commercial, small pours to large-scale ones, the Concrete Craft/Greystone team likes to take on the simplest to the more complex concrete projects. Sometimes, plain concrete is all you need, and they’ve got you covered.

With roots in stamped, stained, polished, and other decorative finishes, Concrete Craft/Greystone has many options to add a little pop to your concrete surface. Through their commitment to innovation and excellence, Concrete Craft/Greystone pairs best-in-class products with continual employee training and development to deliver the highest quality solutions to their customers. Their time-tested decorative products ensure that customers can revel in the beauty of their decorative concrete patio and flooring designs for years to come.

Central to Concrete Craft’s core values is a commitment to keeping the customer at the forefront of every decision. From free on-site consultations and estimates to the expertise and knowledgeable design consultants, they tailor every interaction to ensure the utmost satisfaction. Focusing on delivering high-quality, durable products and professional, punctual installations, the Concrete Craft/Greystone team goes beyond mere transactions, fostering lasting relationships with its clientele.

Concrete Craft/Greystone doesn’t just offer concrete construction; they transform living and working spaces. From stamped patios to resurfaced decorative overlays, polished floors, and expert repairs and restorations, Concrete Craft/Greystone brings artistry and innovation to every project, exceeding expectations and crafting dreams in concrete, one customer at a time. If you can dream it, we can make it a reality.