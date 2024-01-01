Custom Cooling & Heating, INC (CustomCooling.net) strives to educate & inform their customers while giving them the service they deserve.

Custom Cooling & Heating, INC is a local family owned HVAC business that has been serving the Lincoln & surrounding areas since 1982. Our staff prides itself on listening to the customer to give the best possible experience while serving them. Our services range from service and installation of all types of residential & commercial HVAC equipment, as well as residential & commercial new construction, remodels and full system replacements. Rooftop, Geothermal & mini-split system service and installation are 2 areas that our staff has excelled in recent years. We also have a commercial / industrial fume extraction division to respond to our customers needs.

Custom Cooling & Heating, INC is a Tempstar Elite Dealer, a Daikin Comfort Pro Dealer and a Daikin Elite Development Dealer. We cultivate long standing relationships with our suppliers, manufacturers and our customers.

Client reviews:

Thank you for quick & efficient service! The tech’s that did the work were fantastic! They go the job done quickly & didn’t leave a trace. Would highly recommend you in the future!

Stacy

Thank you once again for your quick service. Hoping the AC unit & furnace will last for many years!!

Tom

Thanks for coming to fix our A/C the same day! We appreciate it a lot.

Gina

Thank you for the prompt service! Grady was very efficient and a personable young man.

Tommy

Thank you so much for your incredible generosity! Your paternshio allows us to support our neighbors and our community through Christ-based mentorship and peer support. So many folks are struggling with various life difficulties and don’t have supportive relationships to walk with them through thier difficult times. Your donation allows us to provide relationships that can change liced!

Grace & Peace, Brody & Atlas

Scott B. did an amazing job helping us on the phone. He gave great customer service!

Lori

Great job Ross! He is the reason we will always call you guys. I am was very impressed with his knowledge and his amazing customer service!

Melanie

402.489.9227

CustomCooling.net

11720 O St., Lincoln, NE 68520