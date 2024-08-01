Nebraska LTC Pharmacy (neltcpharmacy.com) proudly denotes itself as a concierge pharmacy due to its unmatched attention to detail and quality customer service, unlike many other retail pharmacies. Located at 3901 Normal Blvd. STE 203, Nebraska LTC Pharmacy’s goals are to provide individualized patient care that both increases safety and prolongs each patient’s independence, to avoid the practice of polypharmacy, to increase communication among healthcare professionals, to reduce medication errors and hospitalizations and to provide a small-town level of customer service.

In 2011 Shannon Hammerschmidt decided she wanted to challenge herself and do more with her career. Making an impact in her community was her top priority, so Nebraska LTC Pharmacy was established. This was only the beginning for her and the pharmacy. She found herself running her business out of a closet sized office with just five clients. Then, fast forward to 2022, and now, she has five amazing employees and an expanded office space that serves over 300 clients!

See the following client testimonials as to why Nebraska LTC Pharmacy offers unmatched care, where everyone can feel that confident that their pharmaceutical needs and expectations will not only be met, but exceeded:

“Shannon and her team are responsive, professional, and best of all, CARING! Highly recommend NE LTC Pharmacy.”

– Sarah S.

“Shannon is the absolute best to work with! There’s no way I could keep track of all my dad’s meds by myself! The blister packs are a Godsend!”

– Brooke R.

“Great pharmacist and very knowledgable. Easy to communicate and explain meds.”

– Dillon W.

(402) 328-0231 | neltcpharmacy.com