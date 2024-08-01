TAC Payroll Solutions LLC (tacpayrollsolutions.com) offers comprehensive, multi-state payroll services, including certified payroll reporting, eVerify, new hire reporting and electronic filing of payroll tax returns and payroll tax payments. W-2s are also filed electronically with the Social Security Administration and state and local governments. TAC Payroll Solutions has timekeeping options available that include physical, web-based and mobile clocks. Also available is an employee portal for employees to view pay stubs and W-2s.

TAC Payroll Solutions offers bookkeeping services including but not limited to the recording of monthly transactions, reconciling bank accounts, preparation and electronic filing of sales tax returns, and 1099 preparation and electronic filing with the IRS.

“Our attention to detail, 24 years of experience, with an emphasis on community, while still providing services similar to the big box payroll companies, is what sets us apart from other companies with similar services,” notes TAC Payroll Solutions owner and manager, Terry Clark. “Here at TAC Payroll Solutions, we remember that we could not do what we love without our clients, so customer service is our priority.”

TAC Payroll Solutions LLC believes in a TAC-tical and personal approach to its clients’ payroll solutions and management. See the following testimonials to TAC Payroll Solutions outstanding service:

“We have been a customer of Terry’s for many years. The one-on-one relationship we have with her has been terrific! She has always been extremely helpful and very responsive. Her knowledge of payroll laws had been beneficial for us in the 4 states we operate in. We have complete confidence and trust in TAC Payroll Solutions.”

-Lincoln Hotel Group

“I have had a wonderful experience working with Terry. I am confident that she will ensure our employees are taken care of and all payroll is processed on time and correctly. One thing I value when working with Terry is her prompt attention to my questions and concerns. She works quickly to guide me when facing any issues or changes that need to be addressed. She has a positive approach and kind demeanor that make her exceptional to work with!”

-Melanie T. Hilton Garden Inn Lincoln

“What sets Terry apart is her personalized approach and outstanding customer service. Terry is always available to answer questions, provide guidance and resolve any issues promptly. Her expertise and proactive approach have helped us navigate complex payroll challenges with ease. We are incredibly grateful for Terry’s reliability, and her contributions have been invaluable.”

-Kathryn A. Aloft Aksarben Village Omaha

tacpayrollsolutions.com | (531) 249-5800