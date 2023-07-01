James Arthur Vineyards (javwines.com) has produced a wide variety of award-winning wine for 26 years, all of which are made from American Cultivars and French Hybrid grapes. This means everything planted is winter-hardy and meant to be grown in areas with shorter growing seasons. Some of these grapes include, Edelweiss, LaCrosse, St. Croix and Vignoles – just to mention a few. The difference between these and Vinifera grapes, i.e. Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay, etc., is that everything James Arthur Vineyards plants have everything they need to survive the harsh Nebraska winter temperatures and shorter growing seasons.

Grown and produced here in Nebraska, the winery offers the finest of table wines. James Arthur Vineyards is the largest and oldest operating winery in the state. You can find anything from barrel-aged reds to crisp whites and delicious dessert wines, and everything in between. The best way to find a wine that satisfies is to come to James Arthur Vineyards for wine!

Everyone is encouraged to sample from a wide variety of wines to find the ones that suit you the best. Whether drinking at a party or settling in by a warm crackling fire on a cold winter day, you can’t go wrong when sipping some of Nebraska’s finest wine.

If you aren’t in the mood for wine, try CurveBall Hard Cider – made from only the finest apples, our cider knocks it out-of-the-park with their line-up of great flavors. They believe a great cider should be like a warm sunny day at the ballpark. And with JAV’s Curveball Cider, they think they’ve come up with a hard cider that pays homage to the timeless game of baseball.

Their family’s 3rd generation has now become involved in the winery, making JAV a true family endeavor. Built on passion, dedication and old-fashioned hard work, JAV has built a business Nebraskans can be proud of. After all, this is their home, love and livelihood. From their family to yours, some of the finest wine in Nebraska!