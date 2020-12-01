Custom Cooling & Heating Inc. – Protecting the Health of Your Home & Business

NEXT-LEVEL AIR PURIFICATION

Custom Cooling & Heating is now offering HALO-LED™, industry’s first LED in-duct, whole home and building air purification system that is both mercury free and zero ozone compliant. The HALO-LED™, by RGF Environmental Group, proactively treats every cubic inch of air conditioned space, reducing airborne and surface contaminants and pollutants through bi-polar ionization and revolutionary, patent pending, REME-LED™ technology.

A few highlights of this device include:

Easily installs in existing HVAC system

Turns on/off with HVAC blower

Kills bacteria and viruses on surfaces and in the air*

Industry’s first washable catalyst for high-load environment (i.e. cigar bars, smoking rooms)

Reduces allergens, odors, and VOCs

Long-life replaceable LED cell module, up to 5-year cell replacement

Seven-year limited warranty

GEOTHERMAL SYSTEM INSTALLATION

Custom Cooling & Heating specializes in the installation of Geothermal systems. Geothermal heating and air conditioning systems tap into the Earth’s surface right in your backyard to use thermal energy found underground with a ground water system, horizontal and vertical systems, or pond/lake system— making it a very environmentally efficient solution. Custom Cooling & Heating installs world-class Geothermal heat pumps from Bosch, one of the top Geothermal manufactures in the country.

Benefits of Geothermal systems include:

Built to Last—Conventional air conditioner have a lifespan of 12 to 15 years, not to mention all the maintenance each system requires along the way. A properly designed and installed Geothermal system can last over 30 years!

Increases Home Equity—Traditional HVAC investments can burn money as more of a liability than an investment. Homebuyers prefer having a limitless heating and cooling source in the yard over a home that burns fossil fuels and costs them every time they adjust the thermostat.

No Obstructive Outside HVAC Equipment—Geothermal systems are buried underground in the yard so you don’t have to worry about bulky, noisy equipment that is exposed to the elements. The Geothermal heat pump is the only you might regularly encounter as it is either tucked inside the basement or garage.

American Made—Bosch strives to use the best components possible in their heat pumps. That’s why their equipment uses American-made parts as much as possible.

Efficient—All Geothermal heat pumps from Bosch installed by Custom Cooling & Hearting are Energy Star certified. Their Coefficient of Performance (COP) and energy efficiency rating (EER – the ratio of heating or cooling provided to electrical energy consumed) are some of the highest in the industry for 2-stage equipment offering you lower operating costs.