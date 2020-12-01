Strictly Business Magazine | Lincoln
GracePointe by Tabitha – Lincoln’s Premier Senior Living Experience

Assisted Living that Feels Like Home

MAINTENANCE-FREE LIVING

  • Chef-prepared, restaurant-style meals & decadent desserts
  • Light housekeeping
  • Weekly laundry & linen changes
  • Paid utilities, including basic cable

DISTINCTIVE AMENITIES

  • Two, one-bedroom & studio suites
  • Fireplace lounge, library & pub areas
  • Cozy outdoor courtyard & walking paths
  • 100% Wi-Fi coverage

PERSONALIZED SERVICES

  • Beauty salon & barbershop services
  • Enriching spiritual & leisure activities
  • Complimentary physician &  transportation  coordination
  • Daily comfort & wellness checks
  • Specialized memory care program with safety monitoring technology

SHORT-TERM RESIDENCY—ALSO AVAILABLE

  • Private, furnished suite
  • Same exceptional services & amenities as long-term residency
  • Available in periods of 1 week or more
  • Ideal for recovery from surgery or hospital stay
  • Perfect solution for caregivers traveling out of town or needing a small break

PLUS, guidance from Tabitha’s industry-leading Senior Care Experts

I’m here to share free, expert guidance and community-based resources that best fit your needs.

Aubrey Paulsen, Senior Living Advocate

402.480.3487

Aubrey.Paulsen@Tabitha.org

4620 RANDOLPH S T., LINCOLN, NE 68510 | TABITHAGRACEPOINTE.ORG

