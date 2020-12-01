GracePointe by Tabitha – Lincoln’s Premier Senior Living Experience

Assisted Living that Feels Like Home
MAINTENANCE-FREE LIVING
- Chef-prepared, restaurant-style meals & decadent desserts
- Light housekeeping
- Weekly laundry & linen changes
- Paid utilities, including basic cable
DISTINCTIVE AMENITIES
- Two, one-bedroom & studio suites
- Fireplace lounge, library & pub areas
- Cozy outdoor courtyard & walking paths
- 100% Wi-Fi coverage
PERSONALIZED SERVICES
- Beauty salon & barbershop services
- Enriching spiritual & leisure activities
- Complimentary physician & transportation coordination
- Daily comfort & wellness checks
- Specialized memory care program with safety monitoring technology
SHORT-TERM RESIDENCY—ALSO AVAILABLE
- Private, furnished suite
- Same exceptional services & amenities as long-term residency
- Available in periods of 1 week or more
- Ideal for recovery from surgery or hospital stay
- Perfect solution for caregivers traveling out of town or needing a small break
PLUS, guidance from Tabitha’s industry-leading Senior Care Experts
Call to learn more or schedule a tour today
I’m here to share free, expert guidance and community-based resources that best fit your needs.
Aubrey Paulsen, Senior Living Advocate
402.480.3487