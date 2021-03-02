Strictly Business Magazine | Lincoln
Lock In Your Expert Status Banner
You are at:»»Greenleaf Commercial Real Estate: Growing Businesses, Communities, and Futures in Lincoln

Greenleaf Commercial Real Estate: Growing Businesses, Communities, and Futures in Lincoln

0
Click here for all press, reviews & features about
By on Spotlights

Greenleaf Commercial Real Estate (greenleafcommercial.com) offers an array of property selections for office, retail, warehouse, industrial, and land built for suit in the Lincoln, Nebraska area.

Their team believes in building relationships, and they strive to understand each client’s objectives and develop a strategy to meet their specific needs. Greenleaf’s success occurs when their client’s goals have been achieved. Whatever your commercial real estate needs might be, their team of professionals are here to help you succeed.

John Linscott, CCIM, CPM
President, Director of Asset Management
john@greenleafcommercial.com
402-314-2338

Brett Harris, CCIM
Broker, Director of Brokerage Services
brett@greenleafcommercial.com
402-429-3114

Donald W. Linscott, CCIM, SIOR
Associate Broker
don@greenleafcommercial.com
402-525-7417

Adam Lowney
Sales Associate
adam@greenleafcommercial.com
402-730-8239

Let Greenleaf Commercial Real Estate help you find the best commercial property for your business.
300 N 44th St., STE 112, Lincoln, NE 68505 | (402) 467-2525  www.greenleafcommercial.com

Click here for all press, reviews & features about

Related Posts

Cover Stories

Spotlights

Features

Ask The Experts

Star City Six

News