North Risk Partners: Face Risk Head On

North Risk Partners specializes in strategic insurance solutions for people and business. Our team helps clients face risk head on with right-fit insurance coverage and loss prevention resources. For businesses, we offer commercial insurance, surety bonds, employee benefits, as well as programming and compliance support in the areas of human resources, health and safety, and more.

How long has North Risk Partners been in Omaha?

We have been active in the Omaha business community since 1989. At that time we were known as Benefit Professionals, Inc. In 2018, we joined North Risk Partners as a means of growing our client services. We are so glad we did. We can do more now as part of a larger team.

Tell us about the leadership at North Risk Partners

North Risk Partners has local leaders and owners across its five-state region. Lisa Daniels is a top risk advisor in North Risk’s employee benefits practice and is also a managing member of the firm’s ownership group. Daniels leads operations in the firm’s Omaha office.

What makes you different from other companies similar to yours?

We are different from other local independent insurance agencies because of our size. We are small enough to be local, yet large enough to be able to offer more choices in carriers, coverage and risk management resources. We are one of the Midwest’s largest independent insurance brokerages with over 350 employees and 28 office locations spanning across Minnesota, lowa, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota. We are also part of a top 10 largest network of agencies in the U.S., providing us capabilities and resources at a national level.

What do you like about doing business in Omaha?

Omaha is a growing, thriving, and developing community. The friendly, values-driven, and diverse people here are what make doing business in this city so enjoyable. We love learning about and from the businesses we serve. Omaha has a truly vibrant community of business leaders. Our team has the incredible responsibility and honor of helping these businesses overcome their risks in order to do their best. The successes of our clients, many small to mid-size Omaha businesses, are what gets us out of bed in the morning.

What is North Risk Partners’ mission statement?

Our mission is rooted in our commitment to service — to our clients, to each other, and to our community. The unprecedented challenges of 2020 have only emboldened us in that mission.

What has been your most important achievement as a business?

Our most important achievement has been our ability to leverage our existing services to show up for our clients during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in the earlier days of the outbreak. We were so grateful to be part of a larger, collaborative team that was sharing resources at a rapid rate so that our people on the front lines serving our clients could make sure those business leaders had the resources they needed to protect their business and employees. From navigating compliance requirements of the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to guidance on handling layoffs and furloughs to deciphering forgiveness parameters for the Paycheck Protection Program, we made sure our clients weren’t alone in the process.

What is the most unique or interesting thing about your business that most people don’t know?

Many people are unaware that we do more than help you find and manage your insurance. We also offer wide array of value-added services that help our clients prevent avoidable losses. We offer programming and compliance support in areas of human resources (HR), health and safety, and more. Some of the added services we offer are employee handbook and policy guidance and creation, HR and safety training resources, and monthly webinars on risk management topics.