Xcel Roofing: Roofers You Can Trust, Building Roofs that Last

Roofers You Can Trust, Building Roofs that Last

We’re Nebraskans, and that means our homes are constantly being hit with rain, snow, hail, and wind during any given time of the year. Like our people, Nebraskan homes are built to be strong, sturdy—to survive the elements and any surprise the world throws at it. But still, like anything (or anyone), damage can happen, and our homes can wear down and give way to storm damage—or regular wear that comes with age. When that happens, Xcel Roofing is there for you. Xcel has been serving Nebraskan residential and commercial communities since 1990, working rain and shine to make sure you and your family is protected, safe, warm, and dry with a strong, sturdy roof over your heads. Co-owners Jim Harding and Matt Preister feel that while they are in the roofing and siding business, their number one priority is helping people, developing relationships, and being directly involved in building our community to be stronger and more connected.

“There are too many of our competitors and too many storm chasers out there that take advantage of people who have just suffered a loss. We feel this when we rise to our professionalism and help,” Co-owner Matt Preister said. “We hire professionals who educate and give an extensive presentation taking the customer through the entire process and giving them the best product, service, and warranty that is offered in our industry. That is what makes us different!”

It’s true: Xcel Roofing offers a range of different services for both their residential and their commercial customers, ensuring they’re educated about each option. Not only will Xcel replace your home’s roof, but they will also replace the siding, gutters, windows, and improve your home’s insulation and ventilation. Dealing with an unexpected expense? Xcel Roofing offers a multitude of financing options, including a deferred payment plan and interest-free financing. They offer free roof inspections and will even do them virtually to protect you against COVID-19. Selling your home? Xcel will inspect your new listing, free of charge.

It’s for these services that Xcel Roofing has been nationally recognized, both for their dedication to their customers and for their excellent work. They have an A+ rating and are a 2018 Integrity Award Winner with the Better Business Bureau. They’ve earned a Platinum Preferred Contractor status with Owens Corning, who has also awarded Xcel with a 2019 Platinum Award for Community Impact. These are but a few of the awards and recognitions Xcel has received for their roofing and siding services, but they consider their most important reward the happiness and relief they’ve offered hundreds of families and business owners over the 30 years they’ve been open.

If your home or business has suffered weather damage, or if you’re selling and need an inspection, Xcel Roofing will gladly take care of you. To receive a free inspection, call (402) 904-6095 or visit loveourroof.com to learn more.