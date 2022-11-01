Meet Ashley Hinze, director of membership at Center Sphere (centersphere.com).

Tell us a little about your business. – Center Sphere provides a network of local support for businesses through trusted, proven, and profitable relationship building! Center Sphere is all about the members. I work directly with business professionals and help them get connected to others in our community!

How did you get started in the business? – I have been a Center Sphere member for seven years with my personal health and wellness business, Arbonne! I helped start and run Center Sphere’s Network Navigator Program through which we helped independent members navigate The Network while not having to commit to a weekly chapter meeting!

What is the biggest challenge you’ve faced professionally? – Coming from corporate sports medicine and then starting my own business. I have been blessed with a variety of entrepreneurship opportunities, including Center Sphere. I feel that for myself, it has been a good challenge, one that I truly love. I always wanted more for myself; to continue to challenge my skill set but also be able to stay home with my girls, be able to volunteer at their school, and coach their sports teams. With my businesses, I am able to do both and I am so grateful to have met such amazing people along the way who support both work and life.

What has been your most important achievement professionally? – The most exciting thing about my role is I get to see so many businesses and business owners thrive. I know what Center Sphere has done for me personally and professionally and to see others reap so many benefits of the relationships and connections is such a rewarding experience.

Tell us a little about your family. – I am married to my husband, Eric, who is also an entrepreneur and chiropractor. He owns Hinze Chiropractic & Acupuncture. I am a mom to two daughters, Kinley (11) and Kaia (8). If we are not on the sports field or court, we are enjoying time at our lake home in Okoboji.

What is the most unique or interesting thing about you that most people probably don’t know? – I was the “bat girl” for the Kansas City Royals when I was 6 years old. I grew up around the baseball stadium, being introduced to the sport when I was just four days old! My dad was a professional baseball pitcher for 13 years! George Brett actually helped me with my kindergarten homework while we were on a train heading to a game in Detroit!

Who inspires you? – My mom. She has been through more than most in her life, yet she is there for anyone whenever they need it. I am so blessed to be able to learn many things from her including tremendous work ethic and parenting skills, etc.

What is your favorite quote or the best piece of advice you’ve ever received? – “There are only two days in the year that nothing can be done. One is called yesterday and the other is called tomorrow, so today is the right day to love, believe, do, and mostly live.” – Dalai Lama XIV

What is your favorite TV show? – The only TV show I watch is Yellowstone. We even named our new puppy, a yellow lab, “Rip”, after one of the main characters.

What is your favorite local restaurant? – Bison Witches! Every time I go to Lincoln I try to eat there because it brings back so many great memories from college.

If our readers would like to contact you, how should they do so? – (402) 690-4434; ashley@centersphere.com; centersphere.com.