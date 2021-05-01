Jennifer Larabee – Farmers Union Midwest Agency

Meet Jennifer Larabee, financial services specialist at Farmers Union Midwest Agency.

Tell us a little about your business. – Farmers Union Midwest Agency (fumafinancial.com) provides insurance protection to individuals and business of all sizes. We strive to build better communities by protecting where you work, where you live, what you own, and the ones you love. It is our individual and organizational goal to provide quality products and the highest level of customer service to not just meet our customer’s expectations, but to exceed them! We are able to help employers with their Group Employee Benefits as well as helping individuals who need Life insurance, Health insurance, Disability insurance, Medicare supplements, and more. Being an Independent Agency allows us to have access to multiple companies where we can find the best fit for your needs.

How did you get started in the business? – I started at Assurity Life Insurance in an accounting position over 16 years ago. I worked multiple positions at Assurity Life Insurance and then with State Farm. With these positions, I found my passion helping companies and employees understand their Employee Benefits as well as finding life insurance that fits everyone’s individual needs.

What is the biggest challenge you’ve faced professionally? – Hearing all the misinformation regarding insurance and then helping the client understand the correct information. I see it way too often where a client does everything online without the help of an agent. With this, they get coverage that is not exactly what they thought they were getting. Helping people find the right coverage that fits their needs and budget is what we’re here for, and we want to make sure our clients are taken care of.

What has been your most important achievement professionally? – Starting my own insurance agency with Farmers Union Midwest Agency. I always wanted to start my own business, and it feels good to be able to help people.

Tell us a little about your family. – I have been married to my husband Shawn Larabee for six years. He works as a superintendent with New Generation Construction here in Lincoln. We have one four-legged furry friend named Ninja.

What is your favorite thing to do on a day off? – During the summer, we love spending time by the pool. I just enjoy not having any plans and going with the flow—whether it’s relaxing, shopping, watching movies, or working on projects, I’m game!

What is the most unique or interesting thing about you that most people probably don’t know? – I grew up on a dairy farm outside of a small town of about 300 people. I can drive a tractor and haul around hay bales.

Who inspires you? – Anyone who has started a business from scratch and stuck with it! Growing a business is hard and stressful. It takes passion, dedication, and drive to succeed.

What is your favorite quote? – “Whether you think you can or think you can’t, you’re right.” – Henry Ford

If you could choose only one descriptive word to be remembered as, what would it be? – Dedicated.

What is your favorite movie? – Pretty Women, Dirty Dancing, and Footloose.

What is your favorite local restaurant? – Mazatlan.

If you could have dinner with one famous person from the past or present, who would it be? – I can’t choose! Ellen, Reba McEntire, Michael Jordan, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jennifer Lopez…

If our readers would like to contact you, how should they do so? – (402) 560-0047; jennifer@fumafinancial.com; fumafinancial.com.